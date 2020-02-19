Gassing Spreads To Southern Province

One person suspected to be behind the terror gassing attacks has been burnt to death in Mazabuka’s kabobola area. The body has been deposited in Mazabuka General Hospital mortuary. Police are on the ground trying to control the crowd.
3 Comments
Rey Røsky
Thanks for the job that the crowd worked so far…😷😷😷😷
We are now tired of these people we are evening failing to have a night as we usually spend the nights in previously 🙏🙏🙏…
Just continue doing the job guys 👏👏👏🙌
mwanatumpako
Job well done 😊 mazambuka people continue with the same spirit
Frank Chombela
There’s nothing to thank the mob for. Zambia can easily go the way of other failed states. It’s not pleasant to live in a failed state. Are u ready to see your mothers, sisters, wives , daughters, aunts, cousins raped? That’s wht happens whn a state fails.