Gemfields Lists On LSE’s Alternative Investment Market

Gemfields Group Limited, the parent company of Kagem Emerald Mine in Lufwanyama in partnership with the Zambian government, has listed its shares on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE).

The listing is the latest demonstration of Gemfields’ ethos of transparency, legitimacy and integrity, enabling a wider reach of international investors to take a direct stake in Gemfields, which owns 75% of the Kagem emerald concession in Lufwanyama, with 25% owned by the government through the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC).

“The admission to the London market is an important milestone for Gemfields after a decade of growth in the demand and prices for precious coloured gemstones. The AIM listing seeks to provide UK, European and international investors with more expedient entry into the precious coloured gemstone market, to improve share trading liquidity and to widen Gemfields’ current investor base. Our team looks forward immensely to this next phase in Gemfields’ development and to delivering value for all our stakeholders,” Gemfields CEO Sean Gilbertson said.

Gemfields has maintained its primary listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE).

