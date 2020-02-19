MTN Employees Sues Attorney General for False Imprisonment

Hamanyanga Kaseele was arrested on Thursday and filed a statement of claim on Monday where he claimed to have unlawfully been arrested by a Mr Mutono, a police officer, from his workplace.

He said no reasons were given for his arrested as he was immediately taken to Chelstone Police Station where he is still in police custody.

Mr Kaseele stated that upon arrival at the police station, Mutono directed his subordinates to torture him by way of handcuffing him and beating him on his body, legs and head with an iron bar and short baton.

He claimed in his statement that Mutono later joined the police officers in torturing him and participated in the torture.

Mr Kaseele stated that when he asked the basis of his torture, Mutono increased the torture and put electric cables on his body and switched on the power so that he could be electrocuted and was electrocuted briefly.

Mr Kaseele stated that from the time he was detained, Mr Mutono has not told him why he was arrested and the reason for the torture.