Hamanyanga Kaseele was arrested on Thursday and filed a statement of claim on Monday where he claimed to have unlawfully been arrested by a Mr Mutono, a police officer, from his workplace.
Mr Kaseele stated that upon arrival at the police station, Mutono directed his subordinates to torture him by way of handcuffing him and beating him on his body, legs and head with an iron bar and short baton.
He claimed in his statement that Mutono later joined the police officers in torturing him and participated in the torture.
Mr Kaseele stated that when he asked the basis of his torture, Mutono increased the torture and put electric cables on his body and switched on the power so that he could be electrocuted and was electrocuted briefly.
Mr Kaseele stated that from the time he was detained, Mr Mutono has not told him why he was arrested and the reason for the torture.
He also wants an interim order compelling Mr Mutono, his agents or servants or whomsoever, to take him to the hospital and allow him to seek medical attention in the presence of his parents.
The plaintiff also wants an order compelling the police to allow his parents, relatives and family members to visit him at the police station.
He is now demanding K500,000 compensation for torture, pain , internal injuries and chest injuries and K300,000 for wrongful arrest, false imprisonment and detention and any other reliefs the court may deem fit.
One Response to “MTN Employees Sues Attorney General for False Imprisonment”
Spectator
Bayendela kumozi aba bantu