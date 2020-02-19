Zambia And Russia Cement Relations

President Edgar Lungu has said Zambia and Russia enjoy warm relations that have been demonstrated by Russian Federation Council Chairperson Valentina Matviyenko’s visit.

Ms. Matviyenko’s visit is reciprocal following Speaker of the National Assembly Dr. Patrick Matibini’s visit to Moscow in April, 2018.

She met President Lungu at State House on Tuesday as her country and Zambia cement relations following the Head of State’s meeting with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, in Johannesburg in 2018.

“During the meeting, the President said the high-level visits between Zambia and the Russian Federation, such as the visit to Zambia by Ms. Matviyenko, is a demonstration of the warm relations that exist between the two countries. The President said the visit was a build-up from bilateral talks with his Russian counterpart President Vladimir Putin, which were held on the margins of the 10th BRICS Summit in Johannesburg, in July, 2018, when the two leaders committed to scaling-up diplomatic ties between Zambia and Russia in order to strengthen economic cooperation. And Ms. Matviyenko, who paid a courtesy call on the President, underscored the need for enhanced cooperation in various sectors between the two countries. She noted that the two countries have potential to boost trade and cooperation in health, heavy duty industry, agriculture and defence and security sectors,” according to a statement released by State House.

