Lewis Mosho’s Law Firm Gives Kamanga 24-Hour Ultimatum

Lusaka lawyer Lewis Mosho’s law firm Lewis Nathan Advocates has given Football Association of Zambia president Andrew Kamanga a 24-hour ultimatum in which to respond to allegations of theft involving K24,552.00 and US$38,000 or they will proceed to privately prosecute him for criminal acts.

The letter dated February 19, 2020 informed Mr. Kamanga that the lawyers were acting for Elijah Chileshe, and their interest in the matter should therefore be noted.

According to the letter, Mr. Chileshe had informed the lawyers that after Mr. Kamanga’s election as FAZ president in 2016, he allegedly lied to FAZ by making it pay K24,552.00 to Savoy Hotel which he and his minions incurred.

Mr. Chileshe said this bill was not supposed to be paid by the Association but Mr. Kamanga himself and his minions.

It is also alleged that Mr. Kamanga, on 6th May, 2017, directed that money be paid from FAZ account in the sum of US$38,000 to Enfin Solutions Limited, a company in which he has an interest, without following established procedures and without any supporting documentation.

The letter, which is also copied to Gilbert Phiri of PNP Advocates, further informed Mr. Kamanga that they have strict instructions to privately prosecute him in the event that he maintains his innocence and decide to remain silent within 24 hours of receipt of the letter.

In another letter, Mr. Mosho who is acting for Mumbo Lombe, a football enthusiastic, has given the Sports Council of Zambia (SCZ) a 48-hour ultimatum to suspend FAZ or the ailing office bearers for breaching the law or at the minimum direct FAZ to reverse the decision of the alleged Ethics Committee stopping candidates from participating in the March 28, 2020 election.

The lawyers stated further that the SCZ direction should allow anyone to participate and direct FAZ to put the Ethics Code as well as the Disciplinary Code and subject the members of the Ethics Committee to undergo the integrity test in compliance with the FAZ constitution, the law and FIFA statutes.

“Should the SCZ fail to comply with the demands within 48 hours, he (Lombe) will remain without choice but to immediately invoke judicial interventions and legal redress from the courts,” the letter further read.

The lawyers stated that this will be done in order to compel SCZ to perform its statutory obligations as required, among other demands.

The lawyers want the SCZ to exercise its statutory obligations on FAZ which their client feels has clearly breached the law.

“Our client states that the recent happenings at FAZ clearly shows that FAZ has seriously committed breach of its own constitution, regulations as well as FIFA statutes and the Sports Council of Zambia Act, chapter 142 of the laws of Zambia,” the letter read in part.

Lombe further stated in the letter that the breach is serious and requires interventions by the FAZ regulator, SCZ, in order to bring sanity and orderliness in the sport.

“This intervention is therefore, in the public interest,” he said.

Some of the breaches outlined in the letter include the constitution of the Ethics Committee which is said to be illegal as its members did not undergo the integrity checks as required by the FAZ constitution.

This letter has been copied to the Attorney General – Ministry of Justice, Sports Minister, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Sports, Secretary General SCZ, Secretary General FAZ, FIFA Secretary General and PNP Advocates.

Copyright © 2020 ZR.