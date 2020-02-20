Mob Kills Former PS On Suspicions Of Gassing.

Former Town Clerk, Mr. Timothy Haakuyu, has been murdered along with two of his colleagues in Gwembe by a mob who accused them of being part of the people behind the terror gassing attacks.

This happened at Munyumbwe, 32km from Gwembe.

Mr. Haakuyu also served as PS in the Ministry of Labour and Social Security under President Rupiah Banda.

His fate was shared on Facebook by his neighbour and ZRA employee, Nkweto Tembwe. Mr. Hakuyu used to live in the Civic Centre area.

This comes after President Edgar Lungu’s appeal to members of the public to stop taking the law in their own hands and allow law enforcers to take charge.

And in a related incident, Evelyn Hone College has had a gassing incident this afternoon.

