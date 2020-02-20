UPND Asks To Meet President Lungu!

The opposition United Party for National Development (UPND) says it has accepted to meet President Edgar Lungu.

The UPND’s statement follows a Ministerial Statement in Parliament yesterday in which Home Affairs Minister, Mr. Steven Kampyongo announced that President Lungu was willing to meet UPND president Hakainde Hichilema over violence and other pressing problems in the country.

“…the UPND wishes to inform the government and the people of Zambia that the party and president Hichilema are ready and willing to meet President Lungu over matters of national interest. A lot of lives have been lost, property destroyed and people are living in fear and desperation. There is an urgent need to put an end to these problems,” UPND Spokesperson Charles Kakoma stated.

“As UPND, we have always believed that many of the problems the country is going through can be resolved through dialogue.”

He has since appealed to Mr. Kampyongo to facilitate for the meeting.

“We therefore wish to implore Hon. Kampyongo to quickly facilitate the proposed meeting between President Lungu and president Hichilema,” Mr. Kakoma said.

