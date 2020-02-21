POLICE STATEMENT: On The Brutal Murder Of The Former PS, Hakuyu, And His Colleagues In Gwembe

Lusaka. 20th February, 2020.

Three male persons have been murdered today 20th February, 2020 between 07:00 to 08:00 hours in Munyumbwe.

The following identification documents bearing the following particulars were found on them:

Gabriel Melenga NRC 970053/11/1, Charles Banda Passport Number ZN 48434 and Timothy Hakuyu NRC 181051/75/1.

All are believed to have come from Lusaka whilst driving a Toyota Prado, beige in colour, registration number ALD 7621.They had been booked at a named lodge since Monday 17th February, 2020 at about 22:00 hours in Munyumbwe with a mission of forming an NGO and were to recruit One Thousand Six Hundred youths.

They met their fate when they were driving from the lodge and later encountered an agitated mob then later decided to drive back to the lodge for safety. They parked the motor vehicle and ran for safety in their rooms. The mob followed them, dragged them out of the rooms by way of damaging the doors and started hitting them with all sorts of objects.

They were later taken to the bottom road where it joins into Gwembe- Chipepo road on the tarmac with the intention of setting their bodies ablaze but failed.

The bodies were left on the tarmac. The vehicle was completely burnt, leaving only metal frames. The three bodies have been transferred to Monze Mission Hospital mortuary.

Issued By:

Rae Hamoonga

Deputy Police Spokesperson

