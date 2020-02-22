Micho Zeroes In On CHAN Squad

Chipolopolo coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic has trimmed his number of local players after having conducted an assessment of 131 players across the country.

Micho has reduced the number to 71, segmented as 36 from the camp hosted in Ndola that covered Copperbelt, Central and North Western provinces with 35 from Lusaka, Southern, Western, Northern, Eastern and Muchinga.

The technical bench will run the rule on the 35 players that camped in Lusaka at National Heroes Stadium on Monday (February 24) to get the final 20 that will be part of the provisional 40 players in the national team.

Micho will shift his duties to the Copperbelt on Tuesday to have one final look at 36 selected players from the Super League and National Division One before picking his best performers.

The list comprises a list of regulars and first timers with some under-17 players like Miguel Chaiwa and Rickson Ng’ambi making the cut while under-20 stars Jonathan Munalula and Patrick Gondwe are also part of the selected players.

Only Zanaco players have been exempted from the screening process as they have had a tough calendar that includes a run in the CAF Confederation Cup.

Micho will keep an eye on Zanaco players as they compete in the Confederation Cup and also local league.

The Full Provisional List:

[Ndola Stream]

Goalkeepers;

Allan Chibwe (Nkana), Jacskon Kakunta, Lawrence Mulenga (both Power Dynamos), Patrick Chooma (KYSA), Richard Nyirenda (Nchanga Rangers)

Defenders;

Gift Zulu, Lyson Thole (both Nkana), Clement Mulashi, Adrian Chama, Mwila Phiri, Simon Silwimba (all Zesco United), Nobert Chisala (Kansanshi Dynamos), Stephen Chulu (KYSA), Clatous Mulolani (Lumwana Radiants), Isaac Shamujompa (Buildcon), Benson Sakala (Power Dynamos)

Midfielders;

Rally Bwalya, Fred Mulambia (all Power Dynamos), Benson Chali, Webster Muzaza (both Forest Rangers), Chaniza Zulu (Lumwana Radiants), Elliot Kampukesa (Nchanga Rangers), Kunda Nkandu (Gomes), Winford Sikanyika (Kansanshi Dynamos), Musonda Siame (Lumwana Radiants), Robby Phiri (Mufulira Wanderers), Clive Njavela (Mumbwa Medics), Kelvin Kampamba (Nkana), Chanda Mukuka (Gomes)

Strikers;

Patrick Gondwe (Nkana), Kennedy Musonda, Davy Daka (Power Dynamos), Jonathan Munalula (Roan United), Daniel Chama (KYSA), Clinton Lubula, Royd Alufonso (Kansanshi Dynamos

[Lusaka Stream]

Goalkeepers;

Lameck Siame (Kabwe Warriors), Jeff Lungu (Zesco Shockers), Nkole Ngándu (National Assembly), Prince Bwalya (Green Buffaloes), Charles Muntanga (Nkwazi)

Defenders;

Paul Banda (Lusaka Dynamos), Luka Banda (Napsa Stars), Pride Mwansa (Nkwazi), Benedict Chepeshi (Red Arows), Zachariah Chilongoshi, Dominic Chanda (Kabwe Warriors), Gideon Sichone (Green Buffaloes), Gideon Miyanda (National Assembly), Jack Ngulube (Young Green Eagles), Crawford Mwaba (MUZA), Miguel Chaiwa (Black Boys Academy), Leonard Mulenga (Green Buffaloes)

Midfielders;

Collins Sikombe (Napsa Stars), Bruce Musakanya, Francis Simwanza (both Red Arrows), Robin Siame, Golden Mashata (both Green Buffaloes), Emmanuel Habasimbi (Lusaka Dynamos), Gozon Mutale , Amity Shamende (both Green Eagles), Eric Chomba, Stephen Mutama (both Nkwazi), Albert Kangwanda, Peter Chikola (both Kafue Celtic),

Strikers;

Tapson Kaseba (Napsa Stars), Joseph Phiri, Francisco Mwepu (both Red Arrows), Emmanuel Chabula (Nkwazi), Adamson Mulao (Young Green Eagles), Rickson Ng’ambi (Muza)

