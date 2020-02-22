REFLECTION: The Zambia Police Service Must Be Quick To Address The Nation On Its Latest Arrests

Police have just revealed that the funder of the gas attacks that has sparked mass hysteria across the country has been arrested.

But our concern remains that the Zambia Police Service’s inability to comprehensively disseminate information in the manner that assures the nation that it is ahead of the terrorists is what has led the masses to taking the law in their own hands.

Of what use is it to the nation that an unidentified person has been arrested with 15 others when the Police has arrested a multitude of suspects which has literally yielded absolutely nothing?

“The funder and mastermind of gas attacks has been arrested together with 15 others,” said Police Deputy Spokesperson Ray Hamoonga. But the Police Deputy Spokesperson is short of telling the nation why the Police believe he is the funder and mastermind of the terror attacks.

Everyone wants to know whether these attacks are merely criminal or if they are, indeed, politically motivayed as alleged by political players that our communities look up to. The frustration that has led to instant mob justice has been instigated by this piece meal information dissemination tactic which serves nobody’s interests.

While we commend the Zambia Police Service for arresting the funder and mastermind of gas attacks, it’s our hope that this latest arrest will signal a return, on the part of the ordinary citizenry, to a normal life of being able to sleep with windows open, should weather conditions demand so.

In times like these, we need to accept that, the practice of faith offers no place of safety. We, instead, risk loss, hurt and pain; being acted upon by forces outside our control when we can use the forces, to which we allocate, a great percentage of our GDP, annually, to guarantee national security.

As Barack Obama put it, “We cannot continue to rely only on our military in order to achieve the national security, we’ve got to have a civilian national security force that’s just as powerful, just as strong and well-funded!” and that funding must not be limited to actual cash but information dissemination and an education system that liberates the mind.

