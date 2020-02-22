Traffic On The Great East Road In Nyimba Restored

Government has completed the installation of the Accrow Bridge at CH Kacholola along the Great East Road in Nyimba district.

Housing and Infrastructure Minister Vincent Mwale and Eastern Province Minister Makebi Zulu confirmed the development.

Hon. Mwale said the Great East Road which was closed on Wednesday afternoon to pave way for installation of the Accrow Bridge has since been opened.

The old culverts gave in following heavy rains that the area had been been experiencing. But Hon. Mwale, the Chipangali MP who inspected the scene last weekend promised that government would install an Accrow Bridge within the shortest possible time.

Earlier Hon. Zulu, the Malambo parliamentarian, stated that government would first attend to the CH Kacholola problem before moving to Lundazi and Mambwe districts and other places where bridges and crossing points had been washed away.

He assured the people of Eastern Province that government would do everything possible to ensure that the broken bridges were worked on.

