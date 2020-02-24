78 Year Old Killed By Crocodile In Kitwe

A 78 year old man has been killed by a crocodile in the Kafue River in Kitwe near Mufuchani Bridge.

Watson Lusale of Musonda Compound who doubles as a security guard and fisherman took advantage of his day off to go fishing in the crocodile infested river.

With only a little fish found at the scene, Lusale is alleged to have been attacked by the ruthless reptile eating half of his body.

The family members who went to search for him in the early hours of Sunday, after he had left home around 16:00hrs on Saturday, found half the body floating.

Copperbelt Police Commissioner Charity Katanga who confirmed the incident said the deceased is suspected to have been killed between 18:00hrs on Saturday and 07:00hrs on Sunday.

Katanga said police who visited the scene this morning found the body with both legs eaten and part of his abdomen.

She added that police suspected no foul play stating that the body has since been deposited in Kitwe Teaching Hospital mortuary.

