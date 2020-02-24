Eight Women Arrested In Ndola

Police in Ndola have arrested eight people all females for allegedly proposing violence on 21st February, 2020 in Masala Township.

Police Spokesperson Esther Katongo said the incident happened when two Health Councillors for USAID Discover Health were on duty in Masala area where they followed their client who had stopped taking HIV drugs.

Ms. Katongo said the two saw a group of people which started accusing them to be behind chemical spraying in the area and their client was also among them and in support of the mob.

She said the two health councillors were harassed and some shouted that they be killed.

“Police were informed and rushed to the scene and found the two Health Councillors at Masala clinic surrounded by a mob of women,” Ms. Katongo added.

She said Police managed to rescue the victims and apprehended the suspects who have been identified as Miriam Bwembya, 32, Doreen Lumbeta, 23, Miriam Kasongo, 23, Virginia Chilufya, 29, Christine Soko, 60, Martha Chenda, 25, Emelda Chilufya, 30 and Alice Mbasela, 21, all of Masala township in Ndola.

Ms. Katongo said the suspects have been charged with Proposing Violence and will appear in court on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Defence Officers on Patrol in Ndola have arrested two male persons in Chipulukusu area along Minsundu road who were found with suspected chemical substances.

Ms. Katongo said the suspects claimed the chemical was left by a passenger sometime back.

She said the two have been detained in police custody and investigations have been instituted.

