Mpezeni Won’t Change His Mind On Bare Breasts At The N’cwala Ceremony

PARAMOUNT Chief Mpezeni of the Ngoni people says exposing of bare breasts by women at the N’cwala ceremony remain banned.

Answering a question from journalists during a Press Briefing at his palace over the issue of exposing bare breasts which was banned last year, Mpezeni said his stance still stands.

“We should not go deep into certain things, that’s why in the past there was wife inheritance, for example if I die my elder brother would inherit my wife to keep my children but now those things are not there,” he said.

Paramount Chief Mpezeni said even the Ngonis should move with the current times.

“Why can’t I change, you want to continue seeing your mothers breasts, you saw it when you where being breast fed now you still want to see it?” he asked.

