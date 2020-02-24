PRESS RELEASE: ANC Secretary General, Magashule Sends Envoys To PF

24th February, 2020.

Ruling South Africa’s Africa National Congress party (ANC) Secretary General, Cde Elias Sekgobele Magashule today sent a high powered delegation to confer with the Patriotic Front (PF) Secretary General Hon. Davies Mwila.

The ANC delegation was headed by Cde Billy Masethla, the Party’s Director for International Affairs. He was accompanied by Dr. Khayiyana Khumalo, Director for Heritage, Memorial, Burial and Honours under the Military Veterans Department of South Africa as well as Mr. Zolile Mvunelo, the Party’s National Coordinator among others.

The visit follows the resolution by the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the Africa National Congress on the occasion of the birthday of the Party on January 8th, 2020 announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa instructing the ANC’s NEC to make arrangements for the return of the remains of the former Secretary General Cde. Duma Nonkwe and former President of the ANC Women’s League Cde. Florence Mophonso; both whose bodies are buried in Lusaka, Zambia.

Hon. Mwila has assured the ANC delegation that the Patriotic Front will do everything possible to facilitate and assist ANC in their pursuit to repatriate the remains of their fallen heroes. The PF chief has since constituted a two man team of senior PF officials to work hand in hand with ANC in carrying out the task of exhuming and returning the remains of our comrades in the struggle for a united, peaceful and more prosperous Africa back to South Africa.

Meanwhile, Hon Mwila has invited the African National Congress to the forthcoming Patriotic Front General Conference slated for June/July this year.

Cde. Masethla hailed the Patriotic Front as an epitome of a truly democratic political party and has expressed profound confidence that Zambia will continue to uphold peace, unity and the rule of law as we head to the next general elections.

Issued by:

Antonio Mwanza

PF Deputy Media Director

Party Headquarters

