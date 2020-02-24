ZAMBIAN SCOOPS GLOBAL TOURISM AWARD

New Delhi, Sunday (February 23, 2020)

A Zambian national, Tecla Ngwenya, has scooped the 2020 Woman Super Achievers Award presented by the World Women Leadership at a ceremony held in Mumbai, India.

Zambia’s High Commissioner to India Judith Kapijimpanga has since congratulated Dr. Ngwenya for her exemplary achievement, recognised globally.

In a message to Dr. Ngwenya, through Charges D’ Affaires Deliwe Mumbi, Mrs. Kapijimpanga notes that Dr. Ngwenya has been awarded for her 19 years of excellence in the hospitality industry.

She says Dr. Ngwenya has also been outstanding as Women of Value Africa (WOVA) Deputy Chairperson, Member of the Tourism Council of Zambia, Hotel and Catering Association of Zambia, among others.

Dr. Ngwenya is the Managing Director of Tecla Investments Limited which has a Hotel and three lodges in Zambia.

This is contained in a statement released by First Secretary Press and Tourism at the Zambian Mission in India Bangwe Naviley.