8 Females Denied Bail In Ndola Court

The Ndola Magistrate Court has denied bail to eight women who were arrested and charged for allegedly proposing violence.

Last week, police arrested 8 women in connection with an incident which happened involving two Health Councillors for USAID Discover Health who were on duty in Masala area where they followed their client who had stopped taking HIV drugs.

It was reported that the two saw a group of people which started accusing them of being behind chemical spraying in the area.

When the matter came up before Principal Resident Magistrate Obister Musukwa, the eight acknowledged they understood the charge.

The eight who have been identified as Miriam Bwembya, 32, Doreen Lumbeta, 23, Miriam Kasongo, 23, Virginia Chilufya, 29, Christine Soko, 60, Martha Chenda, 25, Emelda Chilufya, 30 and Alice Mbasela, 21, all of Masala township in Ndola, are charged with seditious practice.

Particulars of the offence are that the eight on 21st February, 2020 while working with other persons unknown did conspire to incite violence, resistance and disobedience to the administration of lawful dispensation of medical care.

However, the suspects have not taken plea, as the court is still waiting for instructions from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The suspects later on applied for bail which Principal Resident Magistrate Musukwa denied stating that until all witnesses testify in the matter.

The matter has since been adjourned to 6th March, 2020 for mention and further guidance from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

