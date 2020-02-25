BREAKING NEWS: Gassing Knows No Boundaries As The Kamfinsa Female Section Becomes The Latest Target

In what appears to be a security breach, female inmates at Kamfinsa Correctional Service have become the latest victims of being gassed.
Close sources at Kamfinsa have disclosed that the female inmates were gassed last night and rushed to the hospital this morning.
However, circumstances in which the incident happened remains unclear as officers are trying by all means to keep the incident secret.
Ba zed
This is unacceptsble,authorities can u do something pliz we beg u,our children ar very young.
SONTA DONATION YOBE
this is alarming ,this should be an inside job ! no wonder citizens are saying that it is state managed affair meaning the minister of home affairs should have a hand.Please your excellence fire kampoyongo before it is too late.l beg you do it before it is too late.
wonder
How did the gasser/s get through the gate? If this is true, those accusing the opposition should stop. I wonder, if truly the opposition is involved in this foolish gassing attacks, it means our government is divided. It means some government officials are not loyal to our government of the day.