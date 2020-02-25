Keith Mweemba Apologises For Walking Out On Magistrate

Lusaka Lawyer Keith Mweemba has apologised to Lusaka magistrate Felix Kaoma for walking out of his court before he could be granted permission to leave.

When this happened on January 29, 2020, magistrate Kaoma banned Mweemba from appearing before his court and ordered the lawyer’s client, NDC leader Chishimba Kambwili, to find another lawyer in the matter where he is charged with defamation of the President and he is appearing before his court.

Mweemba tendered the apology before magistrate Kaoma on Monday and said what happened resulted from miscommunication.

He said it has never been his intention in the practice of law to disrespect or argue with the court in any way and that the breakdown in communication was deeply regretted and he apologised to the court.

“We shall always respect the courts,” Mweemba said.

Magistrate Kaoma accepted Mweemba’s apology and allowed him to continue representing Mr. Kambwili in the defamation case before his court.

