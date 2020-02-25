Kitwe District Commissioner Binwell Mpundu Confirms He Is Out Of Contract.

Mr. Mpundu has confirmed the non-renewal of his contract and has since thanked his appointing authority, President Edgar Lungu, for having given him this rare opportunity to serve in the capacity as Kitwe District Commissioner.

“I wish to take this opportunity to now officially announce to you my family and friends that the speculations about my future as District Commissioner of Kitwe are now over as my contract which ended on 10th February, 2020 has now not been renewed and this therefore means am officially out of contract as DC Kitwe. I therefore wish to take this opportunity to thank His Excellency the Republican President Mr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu for the opportunity given to me as a young man and a novice in public service to serve in his government. I will forever cherish this golden opportunity that was given to me by the president and the experience I have gotten for the last three years I have been in office will forever be cherished,” Mr. Mpundu posted.

“I wish to thank the people of Kitwe for the fantastic support that you rendered to me when I superintended over the affairs of the city. I go out a very proud man of having worked with a very supportive people and I will forever be indebted to you Mwebena Kitwe pantu muli bachimwela. I wish to thank my staff, my friends and family for the support and I will forever be grateful for the journey we took.”

And according to sources, former Kitwe Mayor Chileshe Bweupe has been appointed to take over from Mr. Mpundu.

