The Law Association of Zambia has again suspended lawyer Nicholas Chanda from practice with immediate effect.

LAZ has further ordered that Mr Chanda’s law firm, Messrs Nicholas Chanda & Associates, be closed with immediate effect.

Another lawyer who has been suspended is Brian Singine whose firm, York Partners, has also been ordered to close.

This is in a letter written to the Chief Justice, the deputy and all other senior court officials.

Copyright © 2020 ZR.