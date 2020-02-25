Lusaka Province Minister Assures Lusaka Residents

Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo says the security situation in Lusaka amidst the chemical spraying is under control.

Hon. Lusambo has assured Lusaka residents that their school going children are safe, but has however urged schools to put up security measures.

The Kabushi PF Member of Parliament said this on Monday during the Patriotic Front (PF) Interactive Forum.

Hon. Lusambo said Lusaka residents should not worry about anything as his office was on top of things.

“Lusaka is not under threat. The President is on top of things in addressing the issue and that is why he beefed up security by releasing the Zambia Army to work with the Zambia Police,” Hon. Lusambo said.

He further said there was no State of Emergency in the country following reports that soldiers in Lusaka were beating up people.

Hon. Lusambo, however, warned that all those who will be found to be involved in the chemical spraying will be dealt with.

“The time to dance for these perpetrators is coming and the President will not look at the individual but he will look at the crime at hand. Even media houses who will be found siding with these criminals will be dealt with as well and be treated like criminals. Never be used to do propaganda for state enemies,” he said.

Meanwhile, Hon. Lusambo has assured parents in Lusaka that the safety of their school going children was guaranteed.

“We had a meeting with the head teachers together with their deputies and the DEBS in Lusaka where I assured them that the Government of His Excellency President Edgar Chagwa Lungu is on top of things in dealing with this matter,” Hon. Lusambo said.

