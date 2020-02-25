PRESS RELEASE: Why Is Hakainde Hichilema Scared Over Coordinated Terror Activities?

25th February, 2020.

The panic mode in which the UPND leader, Hakainde Hichilema, is, speaks volumes about what he definitely knows about the terror attacks and must he have realised the law enforcement agencies (LEAs) have come to discover. Hichilema is scared of what he knows. He is gripped by fear.

Hichilema accused the State of being behind the terror activities and claimed that he was being targeted. Various stakeholders have challenged him to provide evidence about State involvement reminding him of the fact that he is committing the offence of sedition, inciting Zambians to rise up against the State.

Hichilema knows that his threats about armageddon and justifying violence as self defense is what has triggered what we are witnessing today. He is behind the political violence in the guise of armageddon which includes Mapatizya formula, sponsored gassing and orchestrated mob criminality.

Is it not shocking that after starting violence, Mr. Hichilema now wants to talk peace?

During his interview on Prime TV, he strangely equated Zambia to South Sudan. In his usual coded language, he now seeks peace by encouraging dialogue between the government and the perpetrators of violence, between Government and terrorists. But does this means he knows the terrorists and their demands?

Listening to his interview last night, it was evident that Mr. Hichilema spoke in a coded language about genocide and justifying how Al Shabaab started. He laboured to justify why gassing activities must lead to dialogue between Government and his party the UPND. Who on earth justifies the terror attacks by the Al Shabaab? Is this some admission?

Mr. Hichilema’s interview with Prime TV was a clear declaration of war against the people of Zambia until they agree to give him authority to participate in government through a process of dialogue. It is clear that Mr. Hichilema cannot wait for elections. He would rather have it his way or no other way!

We encourage the LEAs not to fall for Mr. Hichilema’s blackmail. He is definitely scared about something. Let him tell the Zambian people what it is that he knows. Whatever the case, even if he chooses not to talk, the LEAs will tell us sooner than later.

Issued by:

Andrew Lubusha

Provincial Chairman

Eastern Province

Patriotic Front

