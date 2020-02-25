ROAD TO TOKYO 2020: Copper Queens Secure Pretoria Camp

The Zambia Women National team will have a week long camp in South Africa prior to the March 5 Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games qualifier in Yaonde.

Bruce Mwape has named his final 20-member squad that will camp in Pretoria and play some friendly matches.

The team will head to Pretoria tomorrow (Wednesday) where they will be holed up until March 1 when they travel to Yaonde.

Zambia will host Cameroon on March 10 in the return leg with the winner qualifying to the Olympics.

The losing team will engage in a play-off with Chile in the final window available for qualification.

FINAL SQUAD.

[Goalkeepers]

Catherine Musonda (Indeni), Hazel Nali (Green Buffaloes), Ngambo Musole (Zesco)

[Defenders]

Anita Mulenga, Martha Tembo (both Green Buffaloes), Jackline Nkole (Indeni), Rhodah Chileshe (Indeni), Margaret Belemu, Fikile Khosa, Emeldah Musonda (both Red Arrows), Lushomo Mwemba (Nkwazi)

[Midfielders]

Theresa Chewe (Red Arrows), Ireen Lungu, Mary Mwakapila, Judith Zulu (all Green Buffaloes)

[Strikers]

Hellen Mubanga (Red Arrows), Misozi Zulu (BIIK Kazygurt), Grace Chanda (Zesco), Rachael Nachula (Green Buffaloes), Barbara Banda (Shanghai FC)

Copyright © 2020 ZR.