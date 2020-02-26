Coronavirus Hits More Countries As WHO Official Warns World Is “Not Ready”

The virus has rapidly spread in parts of Asia, Europe and the Middle East, even as the number of fresh cases and deaths decline at the disease epicentre in China.

The new coronavirus epidemic swelled on Wednesday with cases in South Korea surging past 1,000 after deaths soared in Iran and infections appeared in previously untouched countries, prompting dire warnings that the world was not ready to contain it.

In Iran, which has reported 15 deaths out of nearly 100 infections, even the country’s deputy health minister Iraj Harirchi said he had contracted the virus.

At the World Health Organisation headquarters in Geneva, Bruce Aylward, who headed an international expert mission to China, hailed the drastic quarantine and containment measures taken by the country.

But he told reporters that other nations were “simply not ready” to contain the outbreak.

“You have to be ready to manage this at a larger scale… and it has to be done fast,” Aylward said.

The virus has killed 2,715 people and infected over 78,000 in China. There were 52 more deaths reported on Wednesday, the lowest in three weeks, with no fatalities outside the epicentre in central Hubei province.

In the rest of the world, there have been more than 40 deaths and 2,700 cases.

The WHO has called for countries to “prepare for a potential pandemic”, a term used to describe an epidemic that spreads throughout the world.

Poor countries are particularly at risk, the WHO has warned.

