50 Nabbed In Chibolya During Joint Operation

The Drug Enforcement Commission has arrested fifty (50) people in Lusaka’s Chibolya Compound during a joint operation with the Zambia Army for trafficking in over 60 kilograms of cannabis, contrary to Chapter 96 of the laws of Zambia.

The 50 who include 46 males and 4 females have been arrested for trafficking in a total of 62.9 kg of dry loose cannabis.

Other seizures made during the operation include 3,350 tablets of diazepam which when taken with alcohol and other drugs may cause drowsiness.

The suspects are in Police custody and are expected to appear in court soon.

We wish to encourage members of the public to continue collaborating with the DEC by reporting matters relating to drug abuse, trafficking and money laundering in their various communities.

Theresa Katongo.

Public Relations Officer.

Drug Enforcement Commission.

Copyright © 2020 ZR.