Germany Govt To Give Zambia One Million euros In Grants Towards The Agriculture Sector

Government will receive one million euros in grants from the Germany government to go towards the Agriculture Sector.

Germany Head of Development Cooperation John Gartzer made the announcement when he handed over a tractor to a small scale farmer in Mpongwe District on the Copperbelt.

He said the funds will be distributed through Adleasco, a Germany agriculture financing company aimed at empowering small scale farmers with agriculture equipment.

Gartzer said the initiative is aimed at promoting smart farming that is expected to improve productivity and food security in the country.

Meanwhile, Copperbelt Permanent Secretary Bright Nundwe said government has embarked on promoting smart agriculture.

He said the use of equipment in agriculture will enhance production among small holder farmers.

Meanwhile, Joyce Mwewa, the recipient of the tractor has thanked the Germany government for the support.

She said the tractor will help her produce more and contribute to the country’s food security.

Copyright © 2020 ZR.