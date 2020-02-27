Kang’ombe Suspended From All Party Activities

The Patriotic Front on the Copperbelt has announced the suspension of its Vice Provincial Chairman Christopher Kang’ombe for alleged gross misconduct.

Kang’ombe is alleged to have caused commotion in Church during First Lady Esther Lungu’s visit to Kitwe.

During the sitting arrangement, Kang’ombe caused some confusion when he refused to sit on a chair arranged for him away from the bench that was occupied by the First Lady.

The Kitwe Mayor has also been accused of having refused to line up to greet the First Lady.

According to Copperbelt Provincial Chairman Nathan Chanda, Kang’ombe has been suspended for alleged gross indiscipline.

Chanda said Kang’ombe has since been given 14 days to appeal if not happy with the decision taken against him.

He said Kang’ombe has since been suspended from all party activities.

Copyright © 2020 ZR.