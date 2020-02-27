Ndola Man Admits Defiling 3-Year-Old Girl

A 23-year-old Ndola man has pleaded guilty to one count of defiling a three-year-old girl. However, Shadreck Phiri has denied defiling a five-year-old girl.

In this matter, Phiri stands charged with two counts of defilement contrary to the Laws of Zambia.

It is alleged in the first count that Phiri, on January 16, 2020 in Ndola, did have unlawful carnal knowledge of a girl under the age of 16.

In count two, it is alleged that Phiri, on the same dates, did have unlawful carnal knowledge of a girl under the age of 16.

When the matter came up before Ndola Magistrate Arnold Kasongamulilo, Phiri pleaded guilty to the first count.

“Yes, I understand the charge. I admit sleeping with her (3 year-old-girl). I was drunk,” Phiri said.

In the second count, Phiri denied defiling the five-year-old girl.

Magistrate Kasongamulilo then adjourned the matter to March 4, 2020 for written facts in count one and possible trial in count two.

