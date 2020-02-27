President Edgar Lungu Mourns Former Egyptian President

President Edgar Lungu has expressed a great sense of sadness on the death of former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak.

In a message of condolences to his counterpart Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi, the President says the former President will be remembered for the instrumental role he played in the Egypt – Israel peace deal, and his contribution towards the Israeli – Palestinian peace process, and overall peace and stability in the Middle East region.

“On behalf of the Government and people of Zambia, and indeed on my own behalf, I wish to convey our heartfelt condolences as the bereaved family and the nation mourn their dearly departed,” reads the message in part.

“Please accept, Your Excellency our deepest sympathies,” adds the President.

This is according to a statement issued by President Lungu’s Press Aid Isaac Chipampe.

