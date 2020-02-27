Taxi Driver In Court For Aggravated Robbery, Rape

A Ndola Taxi driver has appeared in court on nine counts of aggravated robbery, 3 counts of rape and 1 count of attempted rape.

Before court is Felix Mwape 26, of House no 696 Mushili Kansengu in Ndola.

Count 1, Mwape is charged with attempted rape contrary to the Laws of Zambia.

Particulars are that Felix Mwape, on July 2, 2019, did attempt to have unlawful carnal knowledge of a woman without her consent.

In Count 2, he is charged with Aggravated robbery contrary to the Laws of Zambia.

Particulars are that Mwape, on July 2, 2019, did rob Miranda Mwaba of two cell phones, assorted talk time, 1 power pack, assorted clothes, EDV MTN machine, assorted commodities and K3,300 cash, all valued at K28,950.

In count 3, he is again charged with Aggravated robbery contrary to the Laws of Zambia.

Particulars are that Mwape on July 12, 2019, did rob Anne Mpepo of one laptop bag, one chitenge material, 10 cycling shorts, 20 assorted pants, one cosmetic bag, fresh fish and other assorted items valued at K5,000.

In count 4, Mwape is charged with rape contrary to the Laws of Zambia.

Particulars are that Mwape, on July 21, 2019 did have unlawful carnal knowledge of a woman without her consent.

In count 5, he is charged with aggravated robbery, contrary to the Laws of Zambia.

Particulars are that Mwape, on July 21, 2019, did rob Martha Sibanda of one cell phone, K1,490 cash all valued at K3,185.

In count 6, he is charged with rape contrary to the Laws of Zambia.

Particulars are that Mwape, on August 5, 2019 had unlawful carnal knowledge of a woman without her consent.

In count 7, he is charged with aggravated robbery, contrary to the Laws of Zambia.

Particulars are that Mwape, on August 5, did rob Naomi Mwansa of one cell phone valued at K1,700.

In count 8, he is charged with Aggravated robbery contrary to the Laws of Zambia.

Particulars are that Mwape, on August 5, 2019, did rob Ireen Kapembwa of one cell phone and K95 cash, altogether valued at K1,595.

In Count 9, he is charged with rape, contrary to the Laws of Zambia.

Particulars are that Mwape, on August 25, 2019, had unlawful carnal knowledge of a woman without her consent.

In count 10, he is charged with aggravated robbery, contrary to the Laws of Zambia.

Particulars are that Mwape, on August 25, 2019 did rob Constance Kakompe of two cell phones, one bag and K300 cash, altogether valued at K2,735.

In count 11, he is charged with aggravated robbery, contrary to the Laws of Zambia.

Particulars are that Mwape on August 31, 2019 did rob Roydah Lungu of one cell phone valued at K1,500.

In Count 12, Mwape charged with aggravated robbery contrary to the Laws of Zambia.

Particulars are that Mwape, on September 12, 2019, did rob Mulenga Chisanga of two cell phones, one sim card and K600 cash, altogether valued at K2,270.

And in Court 13, he is charged with aggravated robbery, contrary to the Laws of Zambia.

Particulars are that Mwape, on August 31, 2019, did rob Jessica Mupeta of one cell phone and K1,300 cash, altogether valued at K2,000.

When the matter came up before Ndola Magistrate Arnold Kasongamulilo, the state informed the court that they have not yet received instructions from the Director of Public Prosecution.

Magistrate Kasongamulilo then adjourned the matter to March 10 for a mention as the court awaits instructions from the DPP.

“This matter is triable at the High Court and since the instructions are not in, you will come for a mention on March 10, while you remain in custody,” magistrate Kasongamulilo said.

Mwape terrorised women passengers in Ndola, Kitwe and Luanshya and was arrested last year after Police mounted day and night patrols.

