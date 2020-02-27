Three Instant Mob Justice Suspects Nabbed In Mazabuka

Police in Mazabuka have arrested three people in connection with the murder of Choongo Sitali, 27, of Zambia compound who was dragged out of his hospital bed and burnt to death by a mob at Mazabuka General Hospital premises on suspicion that he was among criminals spraying poisonous chemical substances.

The three suspects have been identified as female Nchimunya Siasokwe, 42, Chizunga Halwiindi, 36, of Hospital Compound and Fraser Kaira, 32.

Police Spokesperson Esther Katongo has disclosed that the suspects have been charged with Murder and are currently in police custody. She said Investigations have continued with a view of arresting more suspects.

Meanwhile, Ms. Katongo said Police in Choma have rescued a female adult, 41, who was confined at a funeral house on suspicion of practicing witchcraft and was being suspected to have bewitched a 27 year old female deceased person.

She said irate villagers were allegedly planning to kill the victim adding that Police officers who went to the funeral house picked the victim and it was later established that before the death of the deceased person, the victim allegedly confessed to the family members of the deceased person that she had bewitched her.

“She however said that her confession was under duress, the victim has been taken to a safer home,” Katongo disclosed.