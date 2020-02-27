Three Zambian Boxers Storm Tokyo Olympics

Three Zambian boxers have qualified to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games after having gotten the better of their opponents at the qualifying tournament in Dakar Senegal.

Zambian boxers Everisto Mulenga, Patrick Chinyemba and Stephen Zimba had been in fine form pounding all their opponents to achieve Olympic qualification.

The Olympic Channel reports from Dakar, Senegal that the Zambia pugilists have been in devastating form.

“How about Zambia? They turned up in Dakar with a team of three, aged 19, 19 and 20. And all three have qualified for the Olympic Games. After Patrick Chinyemba and Everisto Mulenga booked their spots at flyweight and featherweight respectively, Stephen Zimba, also stopped the No 1 seed Mervin Clair yesterday, claimed a points decision over Jessie Lartey, of Ghana,” read the statement on the tournament website.

“It was a controlled performance, as the judges favoured his come-forward body attack in the first round, over Lartey’s work of the backfoot. Lartey came forward more in the second round, which suited Zimba better and, after a scrappy third round, it was Zimba who won the decision.”

“The featherweight semi-final between Everisto Mulenga, of Zambia, and Samuel Takyi, of Ghana, always shaped up as one of the best bouts of the tournament between two exciting, young boxers, and it delivered in a close nip and tuck battle. Takyi edged the first round, scoring well with the long right, but Mulenga, 20, landed some lightning-fast southpaw left in the second to fire right back. In the final round, Takyi did well early, but the cleaner work late on came from the Zambian, as Mulenga took a 4-1 split decision with the judges.”

The trio join runner Sydney Siame on the list of Zambians that have confirmed their tickets to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics that take place in July.

Qualified athletes may be joined by the Zambia Women Football National Team that has a two-legged clash with Cameroon to determine their Olympic fate.