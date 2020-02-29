Micho Summons 42 To Local Camp

Chipolopolo coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic has named 42 players for a four day local camp as he closes in on his CHAN and Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers squads.

Micho started with cross-country trials that saw players converge in Lusaka and Copperbelt for weekly check-ups as he zeroed in on his final squad of local players.

The man, dubbed the Serbian Wolf, has summoned fit-again Red Arrows skipper Bruce Musakanya and in-form Kabwe Warriors striker Jimmy ‘Beleki’ Ndhlovu.

Players summoned to camp will enter residential camp in Lusaka on Sunday and break on March 5.

Micho will trim the number further after the local camp and is expected to remain with 30 players.

As part of refining his squad, Micho will lead the Chipolopolo for a Four-Nation tournament that will run from March 17-21 in Uganda.

Zambia will join host Uganda, Zimbabwe and Mali in a mini-tournament that will be used as part of a warm up for the CHAN.

The Chipolopolo is preparing for the back-to-back AFCON qualifying fixtures against Botswana on March 26 and another four days later. Zambia will host Botswana before heading to Gaborone four days later.

Foreign based players will join the preparations in the final stages of the preparations.

Since assuming the Chipolopolo top job on February 3, Micho and his technical staff have been combing the Zambian football landscape as they seek to restore the Chipolopolo pinnacle of the African game.

Full Provisional Squad.

[Goalkeepers]

Allan Chibwe (Nkana), Jackson Kakunta, Lawrence Mulenga (both Power Dynamos), Patrick Chooma (KYSA), Lameck Siame (Kabwe Warriors), Richard Nyirenda (Nchanga Rangers).

[Defenders]

Gift Zulu, Lyson Thole (both Nkana), Paul Banda (Lusaka Dynamos), Gideon Sichone (Green Buffaloes), Benedict Chepeshi (Red Arrows), Zachariah Chilongoshi, Dominic Chanda (both Kabwe Warriors), Benson Sakala (Power Dynamos), Luka Banda, Luka Ng’uni (both Napsa Stars), Stephen Chulu (KYSA), Crawford Mwaba (MUZA).

[Midfielders]

Rally Bwalya, Fred Mulambia (both Power Dynamos), Gozon Mutale (Green Eagles), Leonard Mulenga (Green Buffaloes), Albert Kangwanda (Kafue Celtic), Collins Sikombe (Napsa Stars), Kelvin Kampamba, Patrick Gondwe (both Nkana), Mukuka Chanda (Gomes), Bruce Musakanya (Red Arrows), Amity Shamende (Green Eagles), Webster Muzaza (Forest Rangers).

[Strikers]

Davy Daka, Kennedy Musonda (both Power Dynamos), Robin Siame (Green Buffaloes), Nkandu Kunda (Gomes), Rickson Ng’ambi (MUZA), Emmanuel Chabula (Nkwazi), Tapson Kaseba (Napsa Stars), Francisco Mwepu, Joseph Phiri (both Red Arrows), Adamson Mulao (Young Green Eagles), Jonathan Munalula (Roan United), Jimmy Ndhlovu (Kabwe Warriors).

Copyright © 2020 ZR.