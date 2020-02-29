N’cwala Ceremony Kicks Off As Gassers Down Tools!

Business in Chipata came to a standstill yesterday as Paramount Chief Mpezeni made his way to Mtenguleni from Ephendukeni palace in Feni.

The Paramount Chief’s procession started off from his palace to Nsingo Museum which is within Feni to Mtenguleni.

He briefly toured the museum and spent some time at the stature of the Ngoni Prince, Nsingo who was murdered by the colonialists in 1898.

There was drama as the Paramount Chief’s procession made its way through the Central Business District of Chipata as some Bembas blocked the road.

The Bembas in their traditional cousinship style did all sorts of activities ranging from blocking the road for the Paramount Chief to sweeping the road for the smooth passage of the Ngoni King and his entourage.

Those who slept on the road had to be paid for them to move out of the road. However the Paramount Chief waved at his people in style throughout the procession.

Photographers took advantage of the slow movement of the motorcade to take good pictures of the the Paramount Chief.

The Paramount Chief will be at Laweni dormitory until tomorrow when the ceremony reaches it’s climax.

