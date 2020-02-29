Ten Thugs Arrested In Luapula Province

Police in Luapula Province have arrested ten people in connection with the murder of three Power Tools Bus Services employees who met their fate on 21st February, 2020, around 03:00 hours at Kazembe Village in Chiengi District.

“In the early hours of today, Friday, 28th February, 2020, Police in Chiengi of Luapula Province arrested ten (10) Suspects in connection with the gruesome murder of three (3) Power Tools employees, who were murdered by a mob on 21st February, 2020, around 03:00 hours at Kazembe Village in Chiengi District” Police Service Spokeswoman, Mrs. Esther Katongo, confirmed.

Mrs. Katongo explained that the suspects were apprehended in an operation conducted between 01:00 hours and 03:00 hours and have been charged with murder.

