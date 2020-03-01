ROAD TO TOKYO 2020: COPPER QUEENS HAMMER SA SIDE 5-1 IN PRACTICE MATCH

The Copper Queens warmed up for the March 5 Tokyo 2020 Olympic qualifier against Cameroon with a 5-1 drubbing of JVW Randburg of South Africa.

A brace from Grace Chanda and a goal each from Barbra Banda, Misozi Zulu and Hellen Mubanga gave Bruce Mwape’s lasses victory as they shape up for the crunch encounter in Yaonde.

The host team scored their consolation goal through Mamello Makhabane.

Zambia has been doing the final preparations in Pretoria and will head to Yaonde today (Sunday).

The Copper Queens will play Cameroon in Yaonde on Thursday before hosting the indomitable lionesses on March 10 in back-to-back fixtures.

Winner over two legs will qualify to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics while the losing side will face Chile in a play-off.

FINAL SQUAD

(GOALKEEPERS)

Catherine Musonda (Indeni), Hazel Nali (Green Buffaloes), Ngambo Musole (Zesco)

(DEFENDERS)

Anita Mulenga, Martha Tembo (both Green Buffaloes), Jackline Nkole (Indeni), Rhodah Chileshe (Indeni), Margaret Belemu, Fikile Khosa, Emeldah Musonda (both Red Arrows), Lushomo Mwemba (Nkwazi)

(MIDFIELDERS)

Theresa Chewe (Red Arrows), Ireen Lungu, Mary Mwakapila, Judith Zulu (all Green Buffaloes),

(STRIKERS)

Hellen Mubanga (Red Arrows), Misozi Zulu (BIIK Kazygurt), Grace Chanda (Zesco), Rachael Nachula (Green Buffaloes), Barbara Banda (Shanghai FC).