Village Headman, Two Others Nabbed In Chongwe For Burning To Death Benson Moonga

Police in Chongwe have arrested a village headman and two others in connection with the burning to death of Benson Moonga on suspicion that he was one of the criminals behind chemical spraying.

Police public relations officer Esther Mwaata Katongo has stated that the suspects were arrested on Saturday at Malakata village, chief Bundabunda of Rufunsa district.

Katongo has identified the suspects as Headman Malakata whose name is Kelly Mayungo and Edwin Strong Tembo, both aged 50, of Malakata and Museke villages respectively in chief Bundabunda and also George Mayunga aged 33 years of Mwendakuseka village, chief Bundabunda.

She said the suspects are in police custody awaiting court appearance.

Katongo added that investigations in all cases where people have been murdered as a result of mob justice have continued.

Meanwhile, two bodies of victims in an accident which occurred on Saturday along Lundazi road of Eastern Province have been retrieved.

The victims have been identified as Timothy Banda aged 27 of Lumezi Stores who was the driver of the said motor vehicle, and Emma Tembo, aged 32 , a Teacher at Lumezi Day Secondary School.

The total number of bodies recovered is eight.

