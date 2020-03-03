Kang’ombe Removed As CB PF Vice Chairman

Kitwe Mayor Christopher Kang’ombe has been removed from the position of Vice Chairman Copperbelt Province Patriotic Front executive committee.

Speaking at a Press briefing in Lusaka, Patriotic Front Secretary General Davies Mwila said the Central Committee has decided to remove Kango’mbe following alleged acts of misconduct.

Mwila has further stated that Kang’ombe, will remain an ordinary member of the party as well as Kitwe Mayor.

He said the decision follows Kang’ombe’s refusal to exculpate himself when he was summoned for a hearing after allegations of gross misconduct were leveled against him.

Mwila has further stated that Kang’ombe had been given a chance to appeal at the Party’s convention which is slated for July this year.

He said the the party will not tolerate indiscipline.

Meanwhile, Mwila said the renewal of contracts for District Commissioners and other government workers remains his preserve.

