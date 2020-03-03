Spax Picked Up For Murder

Police in Lusaka have warned and cautioned Kabaso Mulenga commonly known as Spax of Chingola on the Copperbelt for one count of Murder.

Police spokesperson Esther Katongo says the murder is alleged to have occurred in Chingola on the Copperbelt.

The offence is contrary to section 200 Cap 87 of the Laws of Zambia.

The suspect has further been warned and cautioned for one count of unauthorized use of Uniforms contrary to section 6 (i)(a) of the National Security Act Cap 111 of the Laws of Zambia, Katongo stated.

He was apprehended on 26th February, 2020 and he remains detained in police custody while investigations have continued, police say.

