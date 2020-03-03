Police in Lusaka have warned and cautioned Kabaso Mulenga commonly known as Spax of Chingola on the Copperbelt for one count of Murder.
Police spokesperson Esther Katongo says the murder is alleged to have occurred in Chingola on the Copperbelt.
The offence is contrary to section 200 Cap 87 of the Laws of Zambia.
The suspect has further been warned and cautioned for one count of unauthorized use of Uniforms contrary to section 6 (i)(a) of the National Security Act Cap 111 of the Laws of Zambia, Katongo stated.
He was apprehended on 26th February, 2020 and he remains detained in police custody while investigations have continued, police say.
Copyright © 2020 ZR.
One Response to “Spax Picked Up For Murder”
TUTH DIGAR
MY QUESTION TO THE POLICE IS: WHERE DID THAT YOUNG MAN GOT THOSE NATIONAL SECURITY UNIFORMS? AND WHY DNT YOU ARRESTED HIM B4 MUDER SINCE MWALIMONA KALE ATI UKUFWALA AYO AMA UNIFORMS MULANDU, NOW PANTU APANGA MUDER THATS WHEN U OPEN YOUR EYES ATI ALAFWALA NAMA UNIFORMS. NAPA MFUTI IYO ASHINGULUKA NAYO MULOLESHEPO.