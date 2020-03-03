Treason Accused, Walks To Freedom

The State has entered a nolle prosequi in a case in which businessman Mwangala Nkonde Ngalande was charged with treason for allegedly planning to overthrow President Edgar Lungu’s government.

State prosecutor Juvenalis Kamutondole presented the nolle which the Director of Public Prosecutions Lillian Siyunyi entered this morning.

On Monday, a second witness in the matter applied to address chief resident magistrate Lameck Mwale in his chambers leading to an adjournment of the case.

Ngalande, of Roma township in Lusaka, is charged with one count of treason.

It is alleged that between August 1, 2019 and December 1, 2019 at Lusaka, jointly and whilst acting together with Samson Njovu, Mr. Ngalande prepared or endeavored to overthrow by unlawful means, the government of the Republic of Zambia as by law established.

Mr. Ngalande’s charge was accompanied by three overt acts which allege that during the same period, he conspired with Simon Njobvu to assassinate President Lungu, Chief Justice Ireen Mambalima, Speaker of the National Assembly Dr Patrick Matibini, Defence minister Davies Chama and Service Chiefs.

Mr. Ngalande was also alleged to have conspired with Njobvu to source for international funding and

actually obtained 1.6 million United States dollars to be utilized in the over throwing of the government of the Republic of Zambia.

The accused was further alleged to have recruited 10 people for military training, a militia for purposes of overthrowing the government.

When the matter came up this morning, the state informed the court that the DPP had entered a nolle in the matter.

Copyright © 2020 ZR.