I Will Invest the Money, says BetPawa K302,970.70 Winner

betPawa gave out 2 big winners cheques of K59, 225 and K302,970.70 on Saturday, 29th February 2020.

Speaking at the media event held at Sherbourne Hotel in Kitwe, betPawa Marketing Coordinator Davy Mvula said that he was excited to hand over the cheques to the deserving winners and encouraged people to play responsibly saying that as betPawa does not encourage people to use money for food, school fees and rent money for betting.

Mvula said “ we do not encourage people to use money for school fees, food, etc to play on platform, we actually block people who show addictive signs on our platform”.

And speaking at the same event, Thomas Kunda, the winner of the K302,907.70 who spent K39 to win these earning said he is still trying to come to terms with what is happening, Kunda said he will invest his winning but he needs time to consult where he will make the investment.

Another big winner by the name of Stanford Moono who won K59,225.00 from a bet of K2.00 said he will use the money to finish building his house.