Chola Chama Sues State, Seeks $100,000

A former Zambian diplomat who served at the High Commission in London has sued the State seeking payment of over $100,000 in allowances he was entitled to after the termination of his contract in 2014.

Mr. Chola Chama, who served as Deputy Head of Mission at the Zambian High Commission in London, is demanding representation allowance, cost of living allowance, entertainment allowance, outfit allowance and settling in allowance at the rate of 20 per cent of monthly allowances, among others payments.

In his statement of claim filed in the Lusaka High Court, he indicated that on or about January 8, 2013, he was appointed into the foreign service for the position of Deputy Head of Mission at the High Commission of Zambia in London, United Kingdom at a monthly salary scale of GSS/02.

He stated that he shall aver that he was entitled to $38,000 per annum representation allowance, $57,000 per annum cost of living allowance, US$8,000 entertainment allowance, 21 days annual service leave allowance.

Mr. Chama further stated that his contract further allowed him to get gratuity at the rate of 100 per cent of his basic salary at the scale of GSS/02 .

But on April 11, 2014, his appointment into the foreign service was abruptly terminated by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and he was accordingly recalled.

He stated that he was entitled to payment of three months salary and that he will aver at trial that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has refused or neglected to clear the payments owed to him.

