Kanganja Speaks Fire!

Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja has warned of stern action against those planning illegal protests on the Copperbelt to demand the release of Jerabo Kabaso Mulenga popularly known as Spax.
Mr. Kanganja revealed that police are in possession of information that some groupings have printed T-shirts and plan to protest for the release of Spax who is facing a murder charge.
“We have information that some groupings on the Copperbelt have printed some T- shirts and are planning to hold an illegal protest demanding for the release of Kabaso Mulenga popularly known as Spax who is in our custody.
We want to remind all those behind such plans to reconsider their position or be dealt with ruthlessly by men and women in uniform. This Country has got laws which guide on all processions and protests hence any act that is contrary to the provisions of the law shall not be tolerated at any point,” Mr. Kanganja said.
“All the organisers of the impending illegal protest are reminded that going ahead with their planned activity will be unlawful as provisions of the law have not been followed. All officers are on high alert and will not tolerate any lawlessness to take root in this Country.”
He said acts of lawlessness will be dealt with severely.
“Acts of lawlessness that characterised Chingola in the recent past will this time be dealt with a heavy hand and this warning must be taken seriously,” said Mr. Kanganja.
9 Comments
Mbita siulapwa
Ati ba sapx what goes up surely it must come down,bafuna kunkala ba vybz Kartel kwasela wayenda boi
Panganani Webster
Kwasila wayenda it’s over,over
nene
I like the way you come with strong words when it come to a nonpolitical individual,it could have been better mwatwipushishako BA GBM palikalya balandile
Frank Chombela
The sad part is that police and the PF are realizing only now that Jarebos were a criminal group. It was always going to come to this. It’s just that the people governing Zambia now hv no clue wht a good society should be.
Davies
Good and strong word bt also tress GBM who said that he knows the one incharge of gassing plz follow he regardles f post
BIG ASS
but even if u police stop those from protesting but still u’ill release him
we want to see the law working in zambia
Kicks Kings
Spax is a god on the copperbelt to those who eat and work with him, they can’t afford to lose him as he is their loved one, whether he commited that case or not. They have heard but you should also make a follow up on what we have heard kuli ba G B M on gassers, be fair boss.
medhone
Abene bamuntu ar crying for the dead, and others ati protest. abena zambia kaya. na uniform ya zambia army, bambi ati protest.Ni poverty!
$#@£
FIND MORE MEN IN UNIFORMS.
employ as.
same pipo need serias WUUPPING,nowander the streets are very dirty.