Kanganja Speaks Fire!

Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja has warned of stern action against those planning illegal protests on the Copperbelt to demand the release of Jerabo Kabaso Mulenga popularly known as Spax.

Mr. Kanganja revealed that police are in possession of information that some groupings have printed T-shirts and plan to protest for the release of Spax who is facing a murder charge.

“We have information that some groupings on the Copperbelt have printed some T- shirts and are planning to hold an illegal protest demanding for the release of Kabaso Mulenga popularly known as Spax who is in our custody.

We want to remind all those behind such plans to reconsider their position or be dealt with ruthlessly by men and women in uniform. This Country has got laws which guide on all processions and protests hence any act that is contrary to the provisions of the law shall not be tolerated at any point,” Mr. Kanganja said.

“All the organisers of the impending illegal protest are reminded that going ahead with their planned activity will be unlawful as provisions of the law have not been followed. All officers are on high alert and will not tolerate any lawlessness to take root in this Country.”

He said acts of lawlessness will be dealt with severely.

“Acts of lawlessness that characterised Chingola in the recent past will this time be dealt with a heavy hand and this warning must be taken seriously,” said Mr. Kanganja.

Copyright, © 2020 ZR.