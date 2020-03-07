Micho Names 35 for Malawi Friendly

Chipolopolo coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic has named 35 local players ahead of the March 12 international friendly match against Malawi in Lusaka.

Micho has roped in Zanaco, Zesco United and Lumwana players that missed out on last week’s camp due to club engagements.

The friendly against Malawi on Youth Day billed for Nkoloma Stadium will be Micho’s first assignment as Chipolopolo coach.

Micho who has combed through the country to select the best available local talent has blended his team with some tested players and new entrants as he hopes to dawn a new era in Zambian football.

The players will enter residential camp on Sunday (March 8) and shape up until they play Malawi on Thursday.

After the Malawi friendly, Micho will trim the team further before heading to Uganda on March 15 in Kampala for the three-national tournament.

Zambia will play Uganda and Mali and Uganda before testing Ethiopia on March 21. Upon return from the East African tour, Zambia will face Botswana in back-to-back Group H Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Botswana on March 26 at home and away three days later.

Provisional Squad.

[Goalkeepers]

Toaster Nsabata (Zanaco), Jackson Kakunta, Lawrence Mulenga (Power Dynamos), Lameck Siame (Kabwe Warriors), Allan Chibwe (Nkana).

[Defenders]

Adrian Chama, Clement Mwape, Mwila Phiri, Simon Silwimba (All Zesco United), Dominic Chanda, Zachariah Chilongoshi (both Kabwe Warriors), Benson Sakala (Power Dynamos), Luka Banda, Luka Ng’uni (both Napsa Stars), Gift Zulu, Lyson Thole (both Nkana), Paul Banda (Lusaka Dynamos).

[Midfielders]

Patrick Gondwe (Nkana), Gozon Mutale (Green Eagles), Charles Zulu, Kelvin Kapumbu (both Zanaco), Leonard Mulenga, Robin Siame (both Green Buffaloes), Chaniza Zulu (Lumwana), Rally Bwalya, Kennedy Musonda (both Power Dynamos), Amity Shamende (Green Eagles), Bruce Musakanya (Red Arrows), Webster Muzaza (Forest Rangers).

[Strikers]

Collins Sikombe (Napsa Stars), Emmanuel Chabula (Nkwazi), Francisco Mwepu (Red Arrows), Kelvin Mubanga (Nkana), Tapson Kaseba (Green Eagles), Jimmy Ndhlovu (Kabwe Warriors).

