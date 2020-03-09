Multi-Player Participation In The Railway Sector Coming

Transport and Communications Permanent Secretary Misheck Lungu says Zambia is in the process of revising rules and regulations governing operations of the railway sector in the country to provide for multi-player participation.

Speaking in Johannesburg, South Africa when he transited from Namibia where he was leading government officials on a benchmark of TransNamib Railway in the area of vertical separation of operations, Mr. Lungu said the revised Act will provide for separation of railway operations from maintenance of rail infrastructure.

He noted that currently, railway line operations in Zambia were being operated and maintained by one operator who was Zambia Railways Limited.

Mr. Lungu said the separation of operations will promote open access on the railway to allow for both public and private sector participation.

He said the government was confident that the revision of the Railway Act of 1994 will promote open acces to the railway, therefore, leading to its high utilisation and reduced deterioration of road infrastructure.

He said revising current laws governing the railway sector was in line with the country’s revised National Transport Policy of May 2019

And Mr. Lungu said government was concerned with the low levels of business at its Dry Port at Walvis bay.

He said the Concessionaire has been engaged to involve the Zambian business community to maximise benefits to Zambian people.

Mr. Lungu however said that government has since put in place a committee to provide oversight on the concession as well as spearhead future investments for the infrastructure.

This is according to a statement issued by first secretary press at the Zambian High Commission in South Africa, Naomi Nyawali.

