PF, UPND, NDC, & DP Women Celebrate Together International Women’s Day

Women from the PF, UPND, NDC and DP today joined in the celebrations to mark International Women’s Day.

The women cordially interacted among themselves without problems while donning their political party regalia.

Ndola Central Member of Parliament Emmanuel Mulenga later requested that the political party choirs entertain the crowds.

When it was UPND women’s choir’s turn, Kabushi PF member of Parliament Bowman Lusambo joined in the dance and singing.

“This is the day of our women, so we celebrate them. Regardless of which party, these are our women,” Mr. Lusambo said later.

And Mr. Mulenga said women should be appreciated for their role in society.

“Today, I am happy that we have gathered and joined our women from all the political parties. This is how it should be. Politics aside and we celebrate our women,” said Mr. Mulenga.

Copperbelt Permanent Secretary Bright Nundwe said women are highly passionate and devoted to whatever they do, which promotes progress.

He therefore advised men to take care and support women in the country as they are very important to the social economic growth of the country and the potential to reshape Zambia.

Copyright © 2020 ZR.