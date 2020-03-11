President Edgar Lungu Counsels Alangizi.

President Dr. Edgar Lungu has taken a swipe at traditional marriage counsellors who are in the habit of making women feel less important than men, saying they must stop that practice.

The Head of State said this in Lusaka on Monday at the commemoration of International Women’s Day which fell on Sunday, March 8, an event that attracted women from all walks of life, including political parties.

He said it was embarrassing for traditional marriage counsellors, commonly known as Alangizi, to tell girls to embrace values that make them inferior members of society.

“Traditional leaders, church leaders including marriage counsellors should ensure that every household comes to appreciate that there is need for all of us as families to get involved in fighting gender inequality by doing the right things in our homes. I have come across women who profess to be champions of gender equality in public, in the evening when they have a chance to sit as family, leaders or as Alangizi, they begin telling young women that your place is in the kitchen, they begin telling their girls that you have no chance if you don’t get married, they begin telling girls that a man is better than a woman, please stop it, you are embarrassing us. This message is also for the church. The church has a role to play in changing our mindset. Please let’s begin preaching equality between men and women boys and girls in the scriptural context. Ladies and gentlemen, there is need to get the full involvement of men and women and boys and girls in our quest to address gender inequalities and empowerment of women and girls,” President Lungu emphasised as the women gave him a loud cheer.

He said realizing the objective of gender equality has not been easy because society is still strongly patriarchal and is governed by male values.

“These patriarchal values which fight a woman must be fought starting with us now. Government is committed to ensuring that women and men, girls and boys are given equal values and opportunities in all areas of socio-economic development. I call upon traditional leaders to help us achieve gender equality in our society. This year’s theme draws us to the importance of driving the gender equality agenda across all generations,” President Lungu said.

Copyright © 2020 ZR.