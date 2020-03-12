East PF Chief Reiterates President Lungu’s Call For Women To Participate In Politics.

EASTERN Province PF chairperson Andrew Lubusha has appealed to women to actively participate in politics to enhance women participation in governance and leadership.

In his women’s day message, Lubusha stated women had enormous power and should be respected. He said the party in the province will forever respect women for the role they play in society. Lubusha also urged women not to marry off young girls.

“As the Party in the province, we believe that investing in girls and women creates a ripple effect that yields multiple benefits, not only

for individual women, but also for families, communities, and country at large. The role women play in our lives is beyond taking care of children, or looking after elderly parents. For this reason, the PF will continue working towards curtailing various barriers which hinder women from reaching the top jobs as well as limiting their full capacity to participate in politics and national decision making positions,” he stated.

