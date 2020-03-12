Nigerian Nabbed For Trafficking In Hash Oil

A Nigerian National, a businessman of Matero Township in Lusaka has been arrested by the Drug Enforcement Commission in connection with the trafficking in over 26 litres of hash oil, contrary to the laws of Zambia.

Victor Obinma Okeke, 47, was intercepted at the Kenneth Kaunda International Airport where he had gone to collect his contraband containing 227 bottles weighing 2.2 kilograms of hash paste and 26.45 litres of hash oil.

Commission Public Relations Officer Theresa Katongo in a statement issued today explained that the contraband entered the country through RwandAir Cargo concealed in wigs packaged in 4 sacks.

In another development, Ms. Katongo adds that the Commission in North-Western Province has arrested and jointly charged Innocent Meleka, 28, a businessman, Charity Chipeta, 35, a peasant farmer and Jordan Kafumbu, 50, all of Kisalala area in Solwezi for unlawful cultivation of fresh cannabis plants weighing 147 kilograms.

All the suspects are in police custody and will appear in court soon.

Copyright © 2020 ZR.